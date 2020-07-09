Newmont donates to 2 hospitals

The Regional Hospital in Sunyani, capital of the Bono region and St. Elizabeth Hospital at Hwidiem in the Ahafo region have received Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth GH.C 77,460.00 from Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo mine to help them fight against COVID-19.

The donation was in response to requests by the hospitals and further adds to similar gestures by the mining giant to help the country fight against the pandemic, which has so far claimed over a hundred lives in Ghana.

The Regional hospital in Sunyani received 900 pieces of N95 respirators, 5,000 surgical face masks, 500 re-usable face masks, three pieces of digital pulse oximeters, an infrared thermometer gun, 120 rolls of paper hand towels, five veronica buckets with receivers and three storage buckets.

St. Elizabeth Catholic hospital, on the other hand, received 100 pieces of N95/N35 masks, 500 disposable gowns, 300 pieces of examination gloves, 100 bottles of hand sanitizer, eight veronica buckets, five gun thermometers, 100 disposable plastic aprons, ten gum boots, 1,000 hair caps and 300 gynecological gloves.

The Acting General Manager of the Ahafo Mine, Okyere Ntrama, said during the presentation that the company prioritizes health and safety and is also committed to help strengthen the capabilities of public institutions to enable them to minimize the risks and impacts associated with COVID-19.

“We recognize that we cannot defeat COVID-19 in isolation. We all need each other to win this fight. This is why we are partnering our local governments and medical institutions towards addressing the greatest needs within our communities and nation” he said.

Receiving the items, Dr. Ivan Muanah, Medical Director of St. Elizabeth hospital thanked Newmont for the gesture. “We made a distress call to Newmont and we appreciate their response to our call by donating these PPEs”. He applauded Newmont for the support during these difficult times.

The Acting Bono Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Kofi Amoh Kodie, on behalf of the Regional Hospital in Sunyani received the items.

Newmont’s contributions to the fight against COVID-19

Newmont Ghana has so far supported Ghana’s public health efforts with $100,000. As part of this, the company has contributed $20,000 to the Asutifi North District Assembly’s relief efforts towards the provision of PPEs, personal hygiene items, community sensitization among others.

Newmont global has also established a $20 million global fund to help host communities, governments and employees around the world combat the pandemic. In the coming weeks and months, the mine will be implementing additional interventions with the Ahafo mine’s share of the funds to further support its communities in preventing the spread and managing the impacts of the disease.