Covid-19: Jean Mensa Not Tested Positive – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dispelled rumours that its Chairperson, Jean Mensa has contracted COVID-19.

A section of the media had alleged that Ms Mensa had tested positive for the novel coronavirus

A statement from the Commission, however, dismissed the claim, saying the EC Chairperson is “well and at post.”

It thus urged Ghanaians to disregard the story.

“We are therefore calling on the general public to disregard the lies and fabrications and treat the story with the contempt it deserves,” the statement said.

Other high ranking officials, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor earlier also denied reports of testing positive for the virus.

