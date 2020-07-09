GNECC Calls For Enhanced Covid-19 Safety Measures After Death Of KUNST SHS Student

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) is calling for an enhancement in the Covid-19 safety protocols in schools following the death of a student at the KNUST SHS.

On Tuesday, a male student who fell sick at the KNUST SHS was neglected by teachers in the school for hours over fears that he had contracted the deadly Coronavirus disease.

Though his father later arrives to take him to the hospital, it was too late as he passed away

In a statement from GNECC in relation to the sad incident, they say they are deeply sorrowed.

As they extend their condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of the KNUST SHS student who passed, they have called for an investigation into the circumstances that led to the student.

“We request for an immediate commencement of investigation into circumstances leading to the death of the final year student of the KNUST SHS and ensure that anyone found culpable face the full rigors of the law”, a part of a statement from GNCESS said on Wednesday.

The Education Coalition also wants the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Ghana Education Service (GES) to liaise with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to put in place a health desk in all senior high schools to provide medical care to students in emergencies before sending them to health facilities where necessary.

Since the reopening of schools by the government last month, a few students have been tested positive for the Coronavirus.

GNCECC is pushing the government to adequately provide the necessary protective accessories including sanitizers, gloves, soap, veronica buckets, etc, to all schools to ensure that staff and students are well-protected.

Read the full statement from GNECC below: