COVID-19: Nigeria Records 460 New Cases, 684 Deaths

Latest updates trickling in from the federal Republic of Nigeria indicate that the country has now recorded 460 new cases of the Corona virus.

Also, the total number of deaths currently stands at 684.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) the new cases have pushed the country's tally to 30,249.

The NCDC says in a tweet that as of July 8, deaths linked to the virus totaled 684.

About 12,373 persons have been discharged, NCDC says.

Lagos-150

Rivers-49

Oyo-43

Delta-38

FCT-26

Anambra-20

Kano-20

Plateau-18

Edo-14

Bayelsa-13

Enugu-13

Osun-12

Kwara-10

Borno-8

Ogun-7

Kaduna-6

Imo-4

Bauchi-3

Gombe-3

Niger-2

Adamawa-1

---Daily Guide

