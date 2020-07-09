Gomoa Central MP Encourages Constituents To Participate Fully In The Voter's Registration Exercise

Listen to article

NPP Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency Hon Naana Eyiah has encouraged people in her Constituency to go out in their numbers and take an active part in the ongoing Voter's Registration exercise.

According to the MP who is also the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Gomoa Central Constituency needs higher population to lobby for social amenities

"Gomoa Central Constituency needs higher population to enable us lobby for social amenities as part of our share of the national cake

We have benefited immensely from H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government over the past three years. Let us go out there and register to get Voter's ID card to express our appreciation to President Akufo Addo for improving our lives

Gomoa Central Constituency can now boost of infrastructure development as well as the numerous Social interventions that have relieved our financial burdens"

Hon. Naana Eyiah started these when he cut the sod for the construction of a 4km Gomoa Dahom-Achiase roads which has been in a deplorable state over the past decades ago.

Addressing the Chiefs and people in Gomoa Dahom recently, the Gomoa Central Member of Parliament noted that the community was going to enjoy a good road network to facilitate smooth transportation of goods and services.

"We could lobby easily when we have the higher population to show the need for more infrastructure and other social amenities like an extension of electricity supply, construction of classroom blocks, Healthcare delivery facilities and Agriculture inputs and chemicals to improve food and cash crops production

Am really happy about high turnout in the ongoing Voter's Registration exercise in the Gomoa Central Constituency

After today's sod-cutting, Gomoa Dahom will no sooner begin to enjoy a tarred road trip to Gomoa Achiase. The deplorable nature of this road is the main cause of poverty and financial burdens associated with most farmers in this Community.

Construction is expected to be completed within 12 months to enable farmers Cart their farm produce to nearby market centers

Let me conclude by urging people to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols by regular hand washing, the use of sanitizers, wearing of nose masks and social distancing"

Nana Ama Esirifua III, Queenmother of Gomoa Dahom on behalf of Nananom commended Hon.Naana Eyiah for cutting the sod for work to began on road network which had been in a deplorable State.

She assured the MP that Nananom will fully corporate with the contractor to execute the work on time.

Hon. Naana Eyiah was accompanied by DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo and some constituency executives.