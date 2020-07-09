John Mahama Eulogises Running Mate Jane Naana

Former President John Dramani Mahama has affirmed that his Running Mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, stands tall and she is the best partner for the vice presidential job.

He said she is one phenomenal person committed to the causes of women and students hence her selection as his best partner.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described his running mate for the 2020 General Election as a

"I have for a very long time held the view that women must take their seat at the highest level of decision making," he said.

He, therefore, thanked the National Executives of the NDC for their unanimous endorsement of the first female to head a public university - the University of Cape Coast (2008-2013).

Prof Joshua Alabi is the National Campaign Manager, with

Mr Alex Segbefia and Mr Peter Boamah Otokunor as Deputy Campaign Managers.

It includes Lieutenant Colonel Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, (rtd) Director of Operations, Mr James Agyenim Boateng, Campaign Spokesperson; Mrs Mawuena Trebarh; and Madam Margaret Ansei, Deputy Campaign Spokespersons.

Other members are Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC General Secretary; Mr Alban Bagbin, Deputy Speaker of Parliament; Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the Party, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer; Mr Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff and Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a former Information and National Security Minister.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament; and Mr Hudu Yahaya; a former General Secretary of the NDC, Mr George Opare Addo, NDC National Youth Organizer; Mr Sam Pee Yalley; Dr Valerie Sawyer, a former Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit; Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Party's Director of Elections; Mr Victor Smith, a former High Commissioner; Mr Joshua Akamba, NDC National Organizer; Dr Hannah Louisa Bisiw, NDC National Women's Organizer and Alhaji Mohammed Mamah, NDC National Zongo Caucus Coordinator are also in the team.

The rest are Mr Samuel Sarpong; Dr Nana Ama Brown Klutse; and Mr Julian Yaw Mawusi Cobbinah.

--GNA