Panic Hits Mpraeso SHS Over COVID-19 As 9 Students Isolate

The isolation of some 9 students due to COVID-19 fears is creating unnecessary panic at the Mpraeso Senior High School in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.

The 9 students, who are currently under isolation, over suspected COVID-19 case are awaiting test results.

“They have been isolated from the rest of the students and their samples have been taken [as of Tuesday]. All the samples were sent to Accra for confirmation,” the Kwahu South Director of Education, Ofosu Kwakye, told Citi News.

“We are waiting for the lab result to come so we know the situation,” he added.

Mr. Kwakye also said measures have been taken to assure the rest of the students of their safety.

The isolated students are also getting improved attention.

“Their food has been enhanced. We give them fruits and other things as we await the results,” he said. Contact tracing in other schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) are currently tracing contacts of infected persons in other schools.

Accra Girls SHS and the Konongo Wesley SHS are among the schools with confirmed cases of the virus.

In Accra Girls SHS for example, 684 contacts were identified after eight persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Schools have been back in session for some two weeks after initially being shut down for safety concerns. GES urges calm among parents

The Ghana Education Service has urged calm among parents and assured that officials are working to ensure the safety of their wards.

The news of infections in schools was met with anger and anxiety from some parents.

At Accra Girls, parents thronged the school’s premises demanding to take their wards home a fter news of the infections.

“We at the Ghana Education Service want to assure parents; it is understanding that parents will want to rush in for their wards but we believe that it will be the best decision to take.”

