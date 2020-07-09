NDC Northern Regional Women's Wing Endorses Mahama's Running Mate Jane Naana

Listen to article

The Northern Regional Women’s wing of NDC and the entire teaming women supporters of NDC in the region have unanimously declared unflinching support for the Choice of Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman (JNOA) as Running Mate to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for the upcoming 2020 general elections.

The choice is not only strategic and laudable but also arrived at a time when all well-meaning Ghanaians and women voters are yearning for quality representation of women in decision making in all spheres of life.

Prof. Jane vice presidency in 2021 and beyond shall echo the long-silenced voice of women, brings decency and integrity to the office of the vice president which is quite eroding in recent times.

The quality in Professor Naana which earned her called to this great nod demonstrates the trust and confidence that can be bestowed on women at all levels. The academic prowess of Professor Jane Naana, a distinguished scholar with imbued integrity and competence, earned her the position of Ghana’s first female vice Chancellor in public university. Her distinguished life in Ghana’s public service and her international standing will undoubtedly make here a quality vice president who can well step into the position of president of Ghana.

We urge all Ghanaian women to view the position of Professor Jane Naana to be the official representation of women folks in Ghana and to ensure that John Dramani Mahama and Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman’s paired ticket to succeed in the 2020 polls.

In conclusion, we wish to reaffirm our unflinching support for JOHN & JANE for 2020, calling all women voters in Ghana to do same with the promise that no stone will be left unturned until professor Jane becomes the first female vice president of Ghana in 2020.

Hajia Nafisah Alhassan

Northern Region Women’s Organiser – NDC

TAMALE