COVID-19 Cases In Ghana Now 22,822 By CitiNewsRoom LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Some new infections recorded from the COVID-19 pandemic has sent Ghana's case count up to 22,822 with 854 new cases. The latest update as announced by health officials put the number of active cases at 5,129. This follows the recovery/discharge of 17, 564 persons who have been infected with the virus. The number of deaths recorded in the country as of the above date remains at 129. According to the GHS, 13, 673 of the total number of cases were discovered after enhanced contact tracing exercises while 9,149 were detected through general surveillance. Currently, 24 and 8 of the active cases are in severe and critical conditions respectively. The Greater Accra Region still tops the chart with 12,560 cases. Ashanti Region follows with a total of 4,824 with the Western Region clocking third with 2,045 cases. The Greater Accra and Ashanti regions have been declared the hotspots of the disease in Ghana. Cumulative Cases per RegionGreater Accra Region – 12,560Ashanti Region – 4,824Western Region – 2,045Central Region – 1,064Eastern Region – 855Volta Region – 370Upper East Region – 278Northern Region – 163Western North Region – 158Bono East Region – 142Oti Region – 114Bono Region – 96Upper West Region – 58Savannah Region – 50Ahafo Region – 36North East Region – 9 ---CitinewsRoom
