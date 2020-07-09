COVID-19 Cases In Ghana Now 22,822

Some new infections recorded from the COVID-19 pandemic has sent Ghana's case count up to 22,822 with 854 new cases.

The latest update as announced by health officials put the number of active cases at 5,129.

This follows the recovery/discharge of 17, 564 persons who have been infected with the virus.

The number of deaths recorded in the country as of the above date remains at 129.

According to the GHS, 13, 673 of the total number of cases were discovered after enhanced contact tracing exercises while 9,149 were detected through general surveillance.

Currently, 24 and 8 of the active cases are in severe and critical conditions respectively.

The Greater Accra Region still tops the chart with 12,560 cases.

Ashanti Region follows with a total of 4,824 with the Western Region clocking third with 2,045 cases.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti regions have been declared the hotspots of the disease in Ghana.

Cumulative Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 12,560

Ashanti Region – 4,824

Western Region – 2,045

Central Region – 1,064

Eastern Region – 855

Volta Region – 370

Upper East Region – 278

Northern Region – 163

Western North Region – 158

Bono East Region – 142

Oti Region – 114

Bono Region – 96

Upper West Region – 58

Savannah Region – 50

Ahafo Region – 36

North East Region – 9

---CitinewsRoom