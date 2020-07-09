GIADEC Donates COVID-19 Relief Items To Atwima Mponua

Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC) has presented items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Atwima Mponua District to help fight the seeming threat of the pandemic within the District.

Dr. Jojo Cobinnah, the Health Director expressed his gratitude to the organization for extending the largesse to help fight the pandemic. He asked the gathering to be vigilant as the disease is real and it’s taking lives all over the world. Dr. Cobinnah asked the gathering to support in the building of an isolation Centre for the District.

The Overlord of Nyinahin, Nana Amanpene Boateng Twum II, who double as a Board Member of GIADEC thanked the organization for coming to the aid of the district.

He noted that Ghana Government is putting plans to secure a credible investor who will build a smelting plant to convert bauxite into alumina which will be the game-changer. He called for unity for the betterment of all and sundry in Mponua and Ghana at large.

Mr. Michael Ansah, the CEO of GIADEC was optimistic, the vision of this Government will materialize to transform the bauxite industry into a multi-billion dollar venture. “Converting raw bauxite is what we are looking at, hence the search for a world-class strategic investor to turn the fortunes of Ghana”, he posited.

The CEO asked the gathering to be extra cautious as the world battles the deadly virus. Mr. Ansah entreated the stakeholders to put to good use, the goodies his office is presenting to the communities. “As part of our corporate social responsibilities we present these items as a show of solidarity to the people of Mponua to fight Covid-19.

Giving his speech, Hon. Williams Darko entreated the stakeholders to be extra cautious as the pandemic is hitting the country hard. He bemoaned the deliberate destruction of Veronica buckets by miscreants. “Mr. Chairman, since this pandemic was announced, the District Assembly and the Member of Parliament has distributed over 1000 Veronica buckets, soaps and other equipment”, he noted.

Hon. Darko the District Chief Executive praised Government for the ongoing construction of roads in Nyinahin, Mpasatia-Abompe and Tanodumase- Anansu which are all part of the Sinohydro barter deal. “Nananom, more goodies are in the pipeline and we need peace to see the fruition of this success stories”, he hinted.

Items presented by GIADEC to the beneficiary communities

include 100pcs of Veronica Buckets, 150 gallons of liquids soaps, and 300 rolls of tissue papers. Others are 3000pcs of facemasks, 100pcs of tables and 5boxes of Carbolic soaps.