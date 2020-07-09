Political Parties, Governments Admonished To Include The Youth In Policies

A challenge has been thrown to political parties in Ghana and successive governments to make it a top priority by including the youth in critical policy formulations to advance youth transformation and development.

The call was made by the Non-Governmental Organization, CDD Ghana, during an event that was meant to empower the Ghanaian youth.

It said “research has found out that, the youth are mostly used by politicians for their personal gains and it is important for them to be involved in discussions and dialogues in policy development so that they can contribute to national development”.

Madam Regina Oforiwaa Amanfo, Senior Programmes Officer in charge of social inclusion and legislative strengthening at the CDD-Ghana, was speaking at “Youth Speaks Forum: Engendering National and Local Conversations on Youth Issues ahead of Election 2020”.

It was organised by CDD-Ghana in collaboration with the Youth Bridge Foundation, with funding support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in Tamale.

It brought together youth groups and representatives of political parties in the country, and created an opportunity for the youth to engage the parties on their various development policies and programmes and how such policies were in the interest of the youth towards their development.

Madam Amanfo said it was time political parties consulted the youth for their views in making decisions and formulating policies and programmes which were about them.

“The narrative must change from what the political parties will do for the youth to what the youth want to be done for them. In that regard, the political parties and the youth must come together and discuss issues which will enhance their development”, she noted.

She advised the youth to desist from engaging in political violence before, during and after this year's general election, saying they should resist any attempt being used by political actors for their personal gains.

Mr Seth Oteng, the Executive Director of the Youth Bridge Foundation, said the youth constituted greater proportion of the Ghanaian voter population and stressed on the need for them to be engaged in decision making which were towards national development.

He said their capacities must be built to empower them to participate in youth-centred policies.

Youth groups present at the event took turns to present their views and grievances to the political parties to incorporate them into their manifestos for redress.

---GNA