COVID-19: Chief Justice Self-Quarantined

Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has gone into a 14-day self-isolation “in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.”

The Judicial Secretary Cynthia Pamela Addo has announced in a statement.

In a circular available to Citi News, the Chief Justice began his isolation from July 6, 2020.

While the circular did not state emphatically whether or not Justice Anin-Yeboah had tested positive for COVID-19, it said the decision was based on the advice of his doctors.

“Respectfully, His Lordship the Chief Justice has from 6th July, 2020, on the advice of his doctors, embarked on a fourteen (14) day self-isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.”

“During this period, His Lordship will be working from the Chief Justice’s Official Residence at Cantonments, Accra,” the Judicial Secretary noted.

