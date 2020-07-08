Go And Register Without Fear of Intimidation — Zabarma Chief Urges

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Alhaji Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko, has called on all Zabarma people who are Ghanaian citizens and are 18 years and above with sound mind to go out in their numbers and register without any fear of intimidation.

According to him, Ghana practice rule of law with high level of respect for democracy hence Ghana been recognised as a gate way of Africa's democracy. The Chief is therefore is certain that Zabarma's who are Ghanaian citizens will be treated accordingly without any intimidation.

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, who doubles as the President of Ghana Zabarma Association made the assertion on his Facebook wall.

"I pray each one of us from the Zabarma Tribe would go and register today. Don't go if you are below 18 year" he advised.

Sarki Pro-Umar Tanko noted that there are Zabarma people whose parents were born in Ghana whilst others were in Ghana before independence and had made significant impact for Ghana to attain her freedom from colonial rule.

The Accra Zabarma Chief, further revealed that he was born by a Ghanaian woman with a Zabarma father who was aGhanaian army officer.

He therefore appealed to the officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) at the various registration centres to take note and ensure that the Zabarma people who are citizens of Ghana and are qualified to register do so without any intimidation.