Accra Zabarma Chief Calls On His Kumasi Counterpart

It was a blend of Hausa and Zabarma tradition, sharing of ideas and business interactions as the Greater Kumasi Zango Chief , Sarki Sultan Umar Farouk, received the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Sarki Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko and his entourage in the company of the Greater Kumasi Chief of the Zabarma .

The gathering which was held at the Kumasi Zango Chief's Palace was centered on peace and unity among the Zango youth, cultural and opportunities yet to be exploited by the two Chiefs and their people.

The Waziri of Kumasi Zango Chief .... Welcome the Accra Zabarma Chief with the history and achievements of the past Chiefs as well as the Current.

History revealed that the main priority of Kumasi Zango Palace is education and support to the Zango communities nation wide.

Sultan Umar Farouk advised chiefs within the Zango communities to adopt programs to develop the human resource capacity of their people and also projects that are beneficial to the people in their various communities.

On his part, the greater Kumasi Zabarma Chief, Alhaji Amadu Abdullah recounted the good relationship that existed between them and pledged to continue to keep the candle burning and shining.

The Accra Zabarma Chief proposed for collaboration between the Zabarma community in Kumasi and the Zango community in the areas of capacity building, science and Girl child Education and expressed his gratitude to the Kumasi Zango Chief for the warm reception.

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief again called for deepened mutual collaboration in the future.

The two Chiefs further appealed to Chiefs and Imams to encourage their community members to go and register in the ongoing voter identification card registration exercises respectively.

The Waziri of Accra Zabarma Chief, Alhaji Musah Soroko thanked the entire cabinet of the Kumasi Zango Chief for the warm reception accorded to them.