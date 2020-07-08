GES Interdicts KNUST SHS Headmistress After Death Of Student

The headmistress of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Senior High School (KNUST SHS) has been interdicted after the death of a student at the school.

The headmistress, Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa, was accused of negligence by her students who went on to demonstrate and vandalise her car.

A statement from the GES said Regional Director of Education in the Ashanti Region will take over her duties.

Meanwhile, Academic activities are expected to resume at the KNUST Senior Senior School after the student protests.

Officials from the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the GES have been in the school to ensure calm is restored.

Speaking to journalists after meeting Management of the school, Ashanti Regional Director of the GES, Mary Owusu Achiaw, says investigations have begun into the matter.

