ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Tithe Collection Is To Be Declared As Illegal...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.07.2020 General News

EC To Start Weekly Press Briefings

EC To Start Weekly Press Briefings
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Electoral Commission has launched an initiative called ‘Let the Citizen Know’ to provide regular updates on the electoral processes leading into the December Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

Addressing the media at the launch of the initiative on Wednesday morning, the EC chairperson, Jean Mensa, said this will help the commission “open up processes and promote transparency around our work.”

“We believe that this platform will afford us an opportunity to provide timely information on a regular base to the citizenry.”

She noted that outfit is “keen to ensure that citizens are provided with the truth and facts as they unfold.”

“These, we hope, will help erase the tension and suspicion that characterize our work and elections generally,” Mrs Mensa added.

The commission intends to engage the press on Wednesdays and Fridays each week.

The EC is currently engaged in the voter registration exercise and it will be providing updates on persons who have registered, gender breakdowns and other data points of the registration exercises.

The commission has said it has exceeded its target for the first phase of the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.

The first phase of the exercises ran between June 30 and July 5, 2020, and recorded over 2 million registrations.

Despite logistical concerns, it said the speed of the machines and the efficiency of its personnel is nothing but commendable.

— citinewsroom

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

GES Interdicts KNUST SHS Headmistress After Death Of Student
1 hour ago

WHO Acknowledges ‘Evidence Emerging’ Of Airborne Spread Of C...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line