EC To Start Weekly Press Briefings

The Electoral Commission has launched an initiative called ‘Let the Citizen Know’ to provide regular updates on the electoral processes leading into the December Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

Addressing the media at the launch of the initiative on Wednesday morning, the EC chairperson, Jean Mensa, said this will help the commission “open up processes and promote transparency around our work.”

“We believe that this platform will afford us an opportunity to provide timely information on a regular base to the citizenry.”

She noted that outfit is “keen to ensure that citizens are provided with the truth and facts as they unfold.”

“These, we hope, will help erase the tension and suspicion that characterize our work and elections generally,” Mrs Mensa added.

The commission intends to engage the press on Wednesdays and Fridays each week.

The EC is currently engaged in the voter registration exercise and it will be providing updates on persons who have registered, gender breakdowns and other data points of the registration exercises.

The commission has said it has exceeded its target for the first phase of the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.

The first phase of the exercises ran between June 30 and July 5, 2020, and recorded over 2 million registrations.

Despite logistical concerns, it said the speed of the machines and the efficiency of its personnel is nothing but commendable.

