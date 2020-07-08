Spearhead Road Safety Campaign — Journalists Urged

Listen to article

The President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) Roland Affail Monney has asked journalists to assume ownership of road safety campaign in the country to help reduce the carnage on our roads.

“As journalists, our focus must be to prevent accidents. Once we take ownership of the road safety campaign, we feed our readers, viewers or listeners on the campaign”, Mr. Affail Monney said.

He was speaking in Sunyani during an interactive session on road safety organized by the National Roads Safety Authority (NRSA) in collaboration with the GJA for media practitioners drawn from the Bono East, Bono and Ahafo regions.

It formed part of efforts to encourage the media to take centre stage in drumming home the need to prevent road accidents from occurring rather than waiting for them to happen before reporting on them.

Human slaughter on our roads

Mr. Affail Monney expressed concern about what he described as “human slaughter “on our roads due mainly to preventable road accidents, adding that this “is an indictment on our collective sense of responsibility…If you look at the rate at which people die on our roads, indeed, this…..dents our profile as a peace-loving nation.”

“So in line with this, we’re teaming up with the National Road Safety Authority to help drive the campaign on road safety, and we can take this campaign to a high level by assuming ownership for the first time in the history of this country, journalists are being called upon to assume ownership of the road safety campaign.”

“This means we are moving from reactive journalism to proactive journalism. Reactive journalism in the sense that all that we have been doing over the years is to report on road accidents when they occur…and the tragic circumstances under which people are killed make our news to sell.”

The GJA President said it was about time journalists placed emphasis on what he called “preventive journalism” so far as road safety concerned.

“Our focus must be how to prevent accidents….we are moving the paradigm from waiting for accidents to happen before reporting to doing things, saying things, which would prevent accidents from occurring in the first place.

The Bono Regional Commander of MTTD of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Stephen Sarfo Tenkorang implored journalists to verify information about accidents from the Police before publication to avoid the distortion of facts.

Accident cases

According to him, the Bono region recorded 107 road accidents involving 40 private cars, 66 commercial vehicles and 40 motor-cycles from January to May last year which resulted in 54 deaths with 146 persons sustaining various degrees of injury.

From January to June this year however, Supt. Tenkorang said the region recorded 41 fatal accidents and 36 serious accidents which resulted in 50 deaths while 123 persons were injured. He said there were 52 private cars, 71 commercial vehicles and 76 motor-bikes involved in the accidents.

He observed that the COVID-19 restrictions contributed to the reduction of road accidents in the region this year and called for an all-hands approach in dealing with the issue.

Kwame Koduah Atuahene, Head of Regulations, Inspection and Compliance at the NRSA took the participants through the mandate of the institution per the National Road Safety Act, 2019 (Act 993).

Most of the media practitioners at the session called on the NRSA and the Police to provide swift and accurate response to the media on road safety and accident related issues.