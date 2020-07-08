Anti-malaria Mass Spraying Exercise Takes Off In 3 Regions

Listen to article

The National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) in collaboration with Zoomlion Company Ghana Limited is piloting community mass spraying exercise in eight malaria-prone districts in the Bono East, Bono and Ahafo regions as part of measures to deal with diseases caused by mosquito, especially malaria.

The exercise code-named “Larviciding” is primarily targeted at mosquito larvae, thus preventing it from maturing to become full-grown mosquito capable of infecting people with malaria in the selected communities.

The beneficiary districts are Sunyani West, Berekum Municipal, Techiman Municipal, Atebubu-Amantin, Kintampo Municipal, Nkoranza Municipal, Asunafo North and Asutifi North.

The successful implementation of this exercise will lead to the possible up-scaling nationwide to effectively and possibly wipe out malaria infection in the country.

Under the arrangement, the NMCP will provide technical support while Zoomlion will be responsible for the provision of personnel and logistics for the exercise.

The Bono Regional Malaria Control Co-ordinator, Akwasi Appiah Donkor, disclosed this to the media in Sunyani.

Mr. Donkor was hopeful that the exercise will, in the long-term, lead to a considerable drop in malaria cases in the country.

For his part, the Bono Regional Vector Control Officer of Zoomlion, Ernest Osei Benya said the designated areas in the selected districts will be sprayed weekly with vectobac 12AS chemical which is specifically targeted at mosquito-larvae without causing any harm to other micro-organisms.

“Every week a team of ten sprayers in the selected districts will visit the mapped-up mosquito breeding sites to spray there for four weeks until the larvae are totally eliminated”, he emphasised.