‘Mahama Is Visionary, A Leader You Can Trust’ – Naana Jane

The new Running Mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has showered praises on the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama, describing him as a man of vision.

The flagbearer the NDC, John Dramani Mahama named the former Minister of Education as his running mate on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Accra.

In a Facebook post, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang described her new boss as a public servant of integrity.

“John Dramani Mahama is a man of vision, a leader you can trust, a public servant of integrity and a courageous leader who makes the right decisions in the national interest at all times.”

In an acceptance statement following her appointment, the former education Minister promised to channel her energies into supporting her party to win the 2020 general elections.

“I pledge to diligently apply myself and dedicate all the energy and intellect I can muster to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC and for our country, Ghana. So help me God.”

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said she was delighted with the nomination and the overwhelming endorsement by the rank and file of the party.

“It is with deep honour and a high sense of gratitude that I convey my acceptance of the nomination by H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer and Leader of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be his Running Mate for the December 7, 2020 election. I am humbled by the overwhelming endorsement my nomination has received from the Founder of the NDC, H.E. Jerry John Rawlings, the Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee and the rank and file of our party, as well as the general public,” she added in the statement.

She further noted that she considers her nomination as a big win for all women in the country.

“This historic nomination is not a personal achievement, but victory for inclusive and participatory democracy, which enhances the credentials of our country and recognizes the towering role women have played over the ages to achieve the progress we have made.”

