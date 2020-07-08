Oscar Doe To Share 10,000 Face Masks In Celebration Of Jane Naana As Running Mate

Listen to article

Ghanaian Millionaire King Oscar Doe, President & Executive Chairman of Doscar Group Holdings has declared on his official Facebook handle that, he will be distributing 10,000 face masks, 1,000 face shields and 5,000 bread pieces of bread in July to celebrate NDC’s newly selected running mate.

“I am welcoming the kind soul vice president candidate of the great NDC professor naana jane opoku-agyemang with the sharing of 10,000 face mask, 1,000 face shield and 5,000 bread in July 2020,” Mr. Doe stated.

He further added that, “I am very excited. Governance should be applied with integrity, honesty, and compassion, caring and kindness. Akwaaba pure soul teacher Jane.”

The Billionaire, who was a former NPP enthusiast has now found love with the opposition NDC and has equally become a fierce critic of the ruling.