Coronavirus: Nigeria Cases Near 30,000

Over 500 new covid-19 cases in Nigeria have raised the nationwide tally to 29,789, authorities announced on Wednesday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 503 more COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities were recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

The death toll in the country rose to 669 and a total of 12,108 patients have recovered from the virus.

As part of efforts to curb the virus's spread, Nigeria has introduced several measures at airports across the country.

Nigeria has the third-highest number of cases in Africa, after Egypt and South Africa.

The number of coronavirus cases in Africa has exceeded 510,000, while the death toll on the continent is nearing 12,000.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 543,500 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China last December.

Nearly 11.8 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 6.42 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.