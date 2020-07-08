Diplomatic Platform Congratulates Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Listen to article

We, members of the Diplomatic Platform of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), wish to extend our warmest congratulations to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her selection as Running Mate to H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Leader and Flagbearer of the NDC.

Her selection comes at no better time than now to stamp and underscore the need for inclusiveness at the highest level of decision making.

Her selection provides a solid hope for women who form the majority of the Ghanaian population.

Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang has distinguished herself in every sphere of life she has found herself. She has impeccable records, commands respect among her peers, exudes intelligence, and brings additional great levels of credibility to the John Mahama ticket and to the Office of Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang provides exemplary leadership to both young and old. Her humility even in her previleged positions occupied over the years stood her out as an exceptional personality fit for the high office of Vice President.

We wish also to extend a message of gratitude to the Leader and Flagbearer of the NDC, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, for this historic ground breaking move which occasions a huge shift at this level, from the norm that has existed since the beginning of Ghana’s democracy.

We are of the view that women of Ghana are assured that given the opportunity, and knowing their capabilities, they can aspire to greater heights.

We extend once again, our congratulations to the Running Mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and wish her well in her endeavors.

We commit to the John Mahama Agenda for 2020, and see a solid complimentary ticket in her selection.

Thank you.

Signed:

JULIUS LOGASS

Administrator