All Set For Maiden Ghana Virtual Career Fair 2020…Seasoned Speakers Unveiled

Accra, 7 July 2020: Organisers of the Ghana Virtual Career Fair 2020 are confident that the career fair will provide participants with unmatched opportunities and prepare them for their next career opportunity in these difficult times.

According to the Head of the Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration, and Reintegration (GGC), Benjamin Woesten, the line-up of expert speakers who have demonstrated excellence in their respective areas is testament to our commitment to ensuring to that individuals either looking for jobs or looking to grow their respective careers are rightly mentored, especially in this uncertain time.

Benjamin Woesten noted that ”currently, it is advisable to learn from people who have made it and continue to make it in their respective chosen fields. The Ghana Virtual Career Fair 2020 provides jobseekers and budding entrepreneurs with direct access to those experts and their views and experiences.” The fair – the first of its kind in Ghana – will be headlined by seasoned speakers including Dr. Esi Ansah – who is billed to give the keynote address.

Each of the three thematic areas – digital and technology, entrepreneurship, employability – all have speakers lined up to speak to different aspects of the respective area. Above all, “participants will have the opportunity to directly engage with several companies with vacancies on offer”, Mr. Woesten added.

Speakers and facilitators include Akua Ofori-Asumadu, National Project Manager of the International Labour Organisation in Ghana; Dr. Michael Blank of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana; Grace Kafui Adorsu, Head of Recruitment at Amalitech Ghana; Richmond Carlos Out of DHL Ghana; Yao Agbogan of Allianz Insurance Ghana; Emelia Ainooson of Brandason; Nana Kwame Wiredu of the Institute of Development Finance; Atto Ulzen-Appiah of Ghana Think Foundation; and Kwame Osei Tutu of GetINNOtized.

Being hosted on the Hubilo platform, the speakers will deconstruct issues around the future of the labour market and the future of work through panel discussions, interviews, presentations, Q&A sessions, trainings, and crash courses.

The event comes off tomorrow, July 8 from 10am to 3pm, and is organized by the GGC in partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK Ghana) and funded by the German Cooperation through GIZ in Ghana.

Anchored on its three pillars of Career Guidance, Employment Promotion and Reintegration Support services, the GGC offers employment promotion services to job seekers in Ghana and counsels its clients on socio-economic prospects in Ghana. The Centre targets local population and returning migrants alike. Its services include individual counselling, profiling, soft skills trainings, career guidance advice, psycho-social support, referral into vocational and entrepreneurship trainings and start-up support (trainings, equipment, and business registration) among others. Since its inception in December 2017, the Centre has counselled more than 12,000 individuals, offered more than 13,000 employment promotion measures, and facilitated more than 1,000 persons into employment or supported in setting up a business.

The Ghanaian-German Centre (GGC)

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs and Reintegration (GGC) is part of the global project “Programme Migration for Development” (PMD), which is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR). GGC’s objective is to support Government’s effort at improving living conditions and provide opportunities to enhance job prospects, now and in the future. This entails activities to promote education, training and employment opportunities. The support is aimed not only at the local population and internally displaced people, but also at those returning home from Germany.

Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, and Reintegration Starlets 91 Road, Next to Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations Accra. Ghanaian-German Centre Tel.: +233 (0) 552 557 626; +233 (0) 5567 585 16 / 17 / 18 [email protected]

About GIZ

As a provider of international cooperation services for sustainable development and international education work, GIZ is dedicated to building a future worth living around the world. GIZ has over 50 years of experience in a wide variety of areas, including economic development and employment, energy and the environment, and peace and security. The diverse expertise of our federal enterprise is in demand around the globe, with the German Government, European Union institutions, the United Nations, the private sector and governments of other countries all benefiting from our services. We work with businesses, civil society actors and research institutions, fostering successful interaction between development policy and other policy fields and areas of activity. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) is our main commissioning party.

Currently, GIZ promotes sustainable development in Ghana via about 50 programmes and projects. Our activities cover currently four priority areas: Economic Development, Agriculture, Governance and Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency. Additionally, our portfolio extends to other areas such as environment, peace and security. Another focus of GIZ’s work is linking business interests with development-policy goals. Most of the programmes and projects we support in Ghana have successfully brought together national and international private companies, the public sector, and civil society groups to collaborate on development initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.giz.de/ghana

About Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK Ghana)

The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana is part of the worldwide German Chamber Network (AHK). For more than 10 years the Delegation has been supporting German businesses with their market entry and expansion in West Africa. At 140 locations in 92 countries around the world, the German Chamber Network (AHK) offers its experience, expertise and services to German and foreign companies. AHKs are located in all countries which are of special interest for German business.