Covid-19: Adhering To Safety Protocols The Only Bitter Pill We All Have To Take To Reduce Infections ― Dr Da Costa

The Leader of Risk Communication for Covid-19 at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Da Costa Aboagye has said, adherence to safety protocols is the only bitter pill we all have to take to reduce the increasing cases of COVID-19 infections in Ghana.

Speaking to Afia Pokuaa Vim Lady on UTV on the safety protocols, Dr DaCosta noted that Ghanaians have to take personal responsibility of Covid-19 behaviour change and adherence to the safety protocols to reduce the infection rate in Ghana.

“COVID -19 has no vaccines or medicines. The only prescribed medicines for covid-19 are adherence to wearing of mask, social distancing, and hygiene protocols,” he said.

To reduce infection and death rates, Ghanaians must fully adhere to the safety protocols. “There is an executive instrument to enforce adherence to the protocols. For example, the wearing of the facemask has been made mandatory as captured under E.I.64 and if Ghanaians comply with the preventive measures case counts should reduce substantially,” Dr Da Costa narrated.

When asked to advise the Electoral Commission to stop the voter registration exercise by host Afua Pokuaa, Dr Da Costa responded that "we must learn to live with the coronavirus under the strict safety guidelines."

He added, "a national conversation on ‘living with the virus under the safety protocols’ has been initiated with the aim of reducing infection rates and limiting the spread of the infections as we intensify the management of confirmed cases and reduce associated deaths."

He emphasised that "these can be achieved when Ghanaians help us by adhering to the preventative measures."