Nkoranzaman Ghana & Diaspora Donate PPE’s

Citizens of Nkoranzaman resident in Ghana and in the Diaspora have presented a number of Covid-19 fighting equipment to hospitals and health centres in the Nkoranza Traditional Area. The items included veronica Buckets, hand sanitizers, thermometer-Guns, Nose-Masks, Gloves, Paper-towels and Hand-washing Soaps.

Presenting the items, Mr Sam Danso, Chairman of The Nkoranza Union in Holland, who is also the initiator of the donation, stated that the citizens of Nkoranzaman although are content with the performance of health professional at the respective hospitals and clinics, it is however essential for citizens, both home and abroad in assisting to adequately equip health facilities within the community. He, however, stressed that there is no better time to equip the health staff with such personal protection equipment (PPE’s ) than now, adding that it is incumbent for citizens to augment government’s efforts by providing essential needs to health facilities to enable their effective service delivery to the people of the Nkoranza community.

Mr Sam Danso called on all citizens of Nkoranza Traditional Area to join the newly created Whatsapp-group platform, whose membership is opened to all citizens and residents of the traditional area. “The objective of this WhatsApp-group is uniquely to foster community development in the area through donation of essential items and engage in socio-economic initiatives.” Mr Danso pointed out. He finally encouraged the people of Nkoranza to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

In receiving the items on behalf of the Traditional Area, Mrs Diana Ataa Kissiwaa, the MCE for Nkoranza Municipal Council, in her remarks expressed appreciation to the group, saying she has been touched by the group’s solicitude at this crucial. Since government cannot alone provide these PPE’s to the entire country simultaneously at this time of Covid-19, donations from Nkoranzaman citizens and the Diaspora will go a long way to complement government’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic”. She stated. The MCE also thanked Mr Sam Danso personally for initiating the formation of “Nkoranzaman Ghana & The Diaspora” Whatsapp-group platform which led to presenting the donation. She further.

On his part, Major ( Rtd) Derick Oduro, the Hon. MP for Nkoranza North, and also Deputy Minister for Defence, made a clarion call for unity of purpose among the people and further urged natives and residents of the traditional area to sign-up to the WhatsApp-group in view of its developmental objectives towards Nkoranzaman.

Also present during the presentation were the Health Directors of the Area, Dr.Emmanuel Teviu and Dr. S. Dery, and also Mrs Margaret Danso, Mr Kwaku Appau, Mr Emmanuel Wiafe ( Consular Hayse ) and Mr Kwaku Donyina, all members of the group.