07.07.2020 Headlines

Akufo-Addo Self-Isolating At Presidential Villa — Gov’t

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Information Ministry has provided an update on the health of President Akufo-Addo.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, told journalists at the Information Ministry on Tuesday that the President continues to self-isolates at the Presidential Villa, Jubilee House.

According to him, the President has entered day three of his self-isolation after he was exposed to coronavirus.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah told the media that the President continues to conduct State affairs from the Presidential Villa via telephone calls and other communication channels.

---Daily Guide

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
