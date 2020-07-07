Yaw Buaben Asamoah Comments On Jane Naana Is A Scar On Inclusive, Progressive And Participatory Democracy.

Our attention has been drawn to comments by the Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoah describing the nomination of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku- Agyemang as the running mate to the NDC’s Flagbearer as dangerous to Ghana’s progress.

We wish to condemn in no uncertain terms these comments from the Hon. Member of Ghana’s Parliament and the Director of Communication for the governing New Patriotic Party.

It is with deep regret that, at a time all over the world, exclusion has been identified as the major threat to democracy and progressive governance by governments, United Nations, African Union, and all relevant institutions and agencies, based on which governments have been encouraged to address this existential threat through inclusion and participation of all segments of society in policy and decision making, such comments will be coming from no mean a person than the Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoah.

The comments of Hon. Buaben Asamoah is a scar to the global efforts of women inclusion in politics and decision making.

In Ghana, women constitute the majority of the Ghanaian population but are inadequately represented in the decision-making process, especially in politics. This is a drawback of our quest as country to building an all-inclusive and progressive society.

Therefore any, attempt to enhance women's participation and inclusion in the political space, policy, and decision-making process is a step in the right direction and must be commended.

The appointment of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as the running mate of the NDC Flagbearer, is a major and progressive step towards enhancing female participation in politics and decision making and welcoming news to all discerning Ghanaians.

We once again condemn in a solid voice the distasteful comments and take this opportunity to extend our deepest and sincere congratulations to Professor Jane Nana Opoku-Agyemang on her nomination.

Signed

Abdul Wahab Kuziemdoo

Conveyor

Forum for Accountable and Inclusive Governance.