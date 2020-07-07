Covid-19: Osafo-Maafo Tests Positive

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah confirmed today, July 7 at a press briefing.

“Senior Minister Osafo-Maafo has been informed that his sample taken has returned positive for COVID-19. As of today [July 7, 2020], he will commence treatment for COVID-19 from home, and in consonance with the transparency that we are bringing to Ghanaians, he has instructed that we inform the general public accordingly,” he added.

This adds to reports that a number of government officials have tested positive for the virus including President Akufo-Addo who has since Saturday, July 4, been on self-quarantine.

---More soon