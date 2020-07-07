ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Tithe Collection Is To Be Declared As Illegal...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.07.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Osafo-Maafo Tests Positive

By Editor
Covid-19: Osafo-Maafo Tests Positive
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah confirmed today, July 7 at a press briefing.

“Senior Minister Osafo-Maafo has been informed that his sample taken has returned positive for COVID-19. As of today [July 7, 2020], he will commence treatment for COVID-19 from home, and in consonance with the transparency that we are bringing to Ghanaians, he has instructed that we inform the general public accordingly,” he added.

This adds to reports that a number of government officials have tested positive for the virus including President Akufo-Addo who has since Saturday, July 4, been on self-quarantine.

---More soon

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

‘Covid-19 Fatality Rate Alarming In Zongo Communities’ — Isl...
37 minutes ago

COVID-19: Cases Rise To 21,968
45 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line