Covid-19: COCOBOD Closes Headoffice After Staff Members Test Positive

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) will close down its head office temporarily for a fumigation exercise after some staff members have contracted the virus.

COCOBOD explained in a statement signed by its Chief Executive that the fumigation exercise has become necessary due to a “mass testing the organisation is currently undertaking which has resulted in some staff members testing positive for COVID-19.”

The fumigation exercise will take place from Wednesday, July 8, 2020, to Friday, July 10, 2020

COCOBOD said “normal work will continue without any destruction” during the closure, as “staff have been equipped with the necessary working tools to be able to work remotely from their homes.”

46 workers of BOST test positive for COVID-19

The detection of COVID-19 cases at COCOBOD, comes a day after the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) closed down its head office at Dzorwulu after 46 employees tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The cases were detected after mass testing of staff was conducted at the head office.

“The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited would like to announce for the information of the general public that it has closed down its head office at Dzorwulu in the Ayawaso West Municipality from Monday, 6th July to Monday, 13th July 2020.

“This has become necessary due to mass testing of staff carried out by the company at the head office in the wake of staff of the IT department testing positive for the virus. After the mass testing, a number of staff tested positive and arrangements are being made for their treatment,” a statement from the Corporate Communications Department of BOST said.

