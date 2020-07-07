GHS, GES Confirm Covid-19 Outbreak At Accra Girls

Listen to article

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Ghana Education Service (GES) have issued a joint statement confirming an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Accra Girls Senior High Schools.

According to the statement, as at July 6, 2020, six students, a teacher and spouse had been confirmed positive for Covid-19 in Accra Girls Senior High School.

It says a team of experts from GHS at various levels led by national officers and their colleagues from GES have been to the school to put in the necessary control measures.

The statement noted that the necessary steps have been taken and the six confirmed students, the teacher and spouse have been taken to a treatment centre for further management and are currently doing well.

It says all contacts of confirmed cases have been identified and separated from non-contacts; testing of all contacts of confirmed cases have started.

---Daily Guide