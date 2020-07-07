A Simple One National Data System Can Avoid Beatings, Slaps And Violence At Voter Registration---Rev. Prince Aidoo

"It is due to the lack of a single national data system in Ghana that has currently contributed to the multiple records of bloody violence, beatings and slaps unleashed on innocent Ghanaians at voter registration centres by political hoodlums of the two major political parties, NPP and NDC," Rev. Prince Aidoo, a Ghanaian Social Commentator based in Germany has diagnosed.

According to him, until successive governments put in place a simple single national data system of records, Ghanaians will always taste the ugly side of political violence that the country has often dealt with in recent times.

Rev. Prince Aidoo, who was speaking in an exclusive interview with ModernGhana, revealed that Ghana's digitization should be directed at a single national data to replace all these useless ID Cards including the Ghana Card, VOTER ID, SSNIT Biometric, DVLA License, and NHIS Card.

The ongoing voter registration has recorded some cases of political confrontations and needless bloody attacks.

It is against this background that Rev. Prince Aidoo is calling for a total overhaul of all existing national ID cards in order to make way for a single ID card for Ghanaians.

He revealed that he and his team have the solution to the identification issues in Ghana since they have their possession a comprehensive digital ID system if only the ruling NPP government is committed to changing the status quo.

"We have a very big problem in Ghana; seriously why should people suffer pain and agony at voter registration centres through no fault of theirs. Ghana needs a solid database of its citizens and I can provide that if only the ruling Akufo-Addo-led government and the NPP can give me the chance. We have the capacity to do it. Trust me, if all these are done, the beatings and the political attacks can be avoided," Rev. Prince Aidoo emphasized.

He recalled proposing this single national data system to the late President John Evans Atta Mills and the NDC but his sudden demise contributed to the stalling of the project.

"President Mills was very interested in this digital identification project but his death left us stuck in the middle of nowhere. I invited NDC ministers, MPs, and spent over 150,000 Euros but to no avail," Rev. Prince Aidoo lamented.