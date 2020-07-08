VIDEO: COVID-19 Slows Activities At Volta Lake Transport

Introduction And Background

The Volta Lake Transport Company (VLTC) has been operating river transportation for passengers, bulk haulage of petroleum products and significant quantities of cement, and cross-lake ferry services along the Volta Lake in Akosombo, Eastern region of Ghana.

The Volta Lake Transport Company (VLTC), is a subsidiary of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and was incorporated on 23rd February 1970 under the Companies Code 1963 (Act 179) to operate as a carrier of all forms of water-borne transport, including hovercraft for persons as well as freight on the Volta Lake.

Mr. Young Agyemang Kyei, an Engineer and Maritime Guru, is currently the Managing Director of the Volta Lake Transport.

The company operates a fleet of passenger vessels, cargo ships, and barges.

It is the mission of the VLTC to provide safe, secure, reliable, economic and environmentally-friendly inland water transport for both passengers and cargo on the Volta Lake.

VLTC has optimized lake transportation in Ghana and is also the leading operator of barge services and deck barges

VLTC operates lake transport services for both passengers and cargo under two major categories, namely; North/South Operations and Cross Lake Ferry Operations.

This involves transport between Akosombo (South Eastern) to Buipe Port (North) of Ghana for liquid cargo i.e. fuel and solid cargo e.g. cement, agricultural inputs and products, machinery, and other general cargo.

These are done through pusher tugs with cargo barges constituting pusher trains which can transport 2,300 tonnes of cargo per voyage. Cross Lake operations involve ferrying passengers, vehicles, and other types of cargoes at four (4) stations located on the banks of the Volta Lake.

During a recent visit by ModernGhana to the VLTC, it was revealed that due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the usually busy environment coupled with major transport and cargo activities on the Volta Lake has slowed down.

The ModernGhana news team was led by the Editor, William Nana Beeko, and were shown around the VLTC marine vessels and facilities by Naval Captain Bismarck Akabutu and Naval Commander Isaac and Naval Commander (Rtd) David Donkor.

The officials mentioned that the VLTC has vessels like Buipe Queen, Volta Queen, MV Yapei Queen, MV Senchi, and MV Akrade.

They further disclosed that they have put in place very strict COVID-19 preventive measures such as the wearing of Nose Masks, handwashing, including frequent sanitization of the hands.

CHALLENGES

Touching on the challenges facing the Volta Lake Transport, the officials cited the lack of funds to maintain the Volta Lake vessels as a major issue, for example, it is very expensive to replace an engine broken down and weak spare parts because most of these are imported from abroad.

They said though they have an in-house workshop for the servicing of vessels, the buying of spare parts from abroad is a very big deal for them.

"These are very expensive spare parts for ships and vessels; we usually secure them from abroad," Naval Commander (Rtd) David Donkor told the ModernGhana team.