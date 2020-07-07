ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Tithe Collection Is To Be Declared As Illegal...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.07.2020 Headlines

COVID-19 Cases Hit 21,077; Death Toll Now 129

COVID-19 Cases Hit 21,077; Death Toll Now 129
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A record 992 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana.

This brings the country’s case count to 21, 077.

The Ghana Health Service confirmed in an update on Monday, July 6, 2020.

The number of recoveries has also increased to 16, 070 while deaths have jumped to 129 with seven new deaths.

The active Coronavirus cases in the country are now 4,878.

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

‘Covid-19 Fatality Rate Alarming In Zongo Communities’ — Isl...
37 minutes ago

COVID-19: Cases Rise To 21,968
45 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line