COVID-19 Cases Hit 21,077; Death Toll Now 129

A record 992 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana. This brings the country's case count to 21, 077. The Ghana Health Service confirmed in an update on Monday, July 6, 2020. The number of recoveries has also increased to 16, 070 while deaths have jumped to 129 with seven new deaths. The active Coronavirus cases in the country are now 4,878.
