NDC Greater Accra Youth Wing Congratulates Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang

The Greater Accra Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress congratulates Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang on her nomination as running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 elections.

The nomination of Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang comes at a time when Ghanaians are expectant of an honest, credible and selfless leadership to redirect the wheels of the country on the rails of remarkable transformation and unmatched economic recovery at a faster pace.

It cannot be gainsaid that the former Education Minister and first female vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast is not only a pleasant and civilised person with a warm and calm disposition but she is also a cerebal academic with a brilliant mind and impeccable credentials.

As a bourgeoning Youth Wing in a region that has proven to be the decider of who gets the keys to the seat of government, we wish Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang the very best in her journey to becoming the first female Vice President of Ghana. We are very proud to hold the torch she had lit, particularly when she served as Minister of Education. We want to assure her and His Excellency John Mahama of our unalloyed support to rally the youth in pursuit of recapturing power on December 7.

… signed…

Media and Publicity Committee

Greater Accra Regional Youth Wing

National Democratic Congress

6/07/20