Dormaa East District Holds First Assembly Meeting

Dormaa East District in the Bono Region, has held its first Ordinary Assembly Meeting, with an appeal to Assembly and Unit Committee Members as well as Opinion Leaders to personally devote time, for the regular monitoring of the COVID-19 safety protocols, at the various reopened institutions within their areas, in order to forestall any possible outbreak.

This is aside their duties as members of the area/town council anti-COVID-19 taskforce, operational in their jurisdiction.

The District Chief Executive Hon Emmanuel Kofi Agyema made the appeal in his sessional address at the meeting held at the Presbyterian Church in Wamfie. This is the first Ordinary General Assembly meeting since the inauguration of the 8th Assembly of the District earlier this year.

The DCE who seized the opportunity to congratulate the honorable members for being elected and appointed to the house said, the destiny of the people of the District for the next four years is in their hands.

He said even though the District Public Health Emergency Committee (PHEC) as well as the area council COVID -19 taskforce, conducts periodic education on the disease and monitor to check whether the hygienic protocol are duly being observed, the time has also come for personal and deliberate monitoring of the reopened institutions and other social events to ensure a proactive way of winning the fight against the virus.

He emphasized that the disease is not just real and devastating, but very costly, since it has the tendency of razing economies and humans from under the sun and that is why government is doing everything possible, through the provision of free water, PPE, financial support, enactment of laws and what have you to stop the disease. He disclose also that the district has among other things through the health directorate trained 218 health personnel to assist in the management of COVID-19 related issues. Hence the need for cooperation from community leaders and the people to match the disease boot for boot.

The DCE ceased the opportunity to mention and appreciate individuals, group and institutions who have contributed in diverse ways in fighting the disease in the district.

The assembly meeting was used to similarly review and approve the mid-year budget and reports of the Executive Committees of the Assembly.

Present at the meeting, were Departmental Heads, Security, Media, Assembly Members, Chairmen of the various Unit Committees and Nananom.

The District Chief Executive also touched on other developments on security, health, agriculture, education, social welfare and revenue. He was happy to announce that the Assembly’s Internally Generated Fund has seen tremendous improvement. He stated that the Assembly’s projected budget for the year was GH₵451,903.00 and as at May 31st 2020, an actual accrued amount of GH₵ 238,980.88 representing 52% had been collected. This, he said is much better compared to GH₵82,880.46 collected for the same period in 2017. He however thank his supporting Assembly staff for all their good work and determination.

He added that plans are far advance for the commencement of a poultry processing factory in the District under the 1D1F initiative. The factory when ready, is expected to process 30,000 birds a year and the assembly is negotiating for ten pesewas per a bird killed as revenue. The DCE said if everything goes on as planned, the initiative will go a long way to better the Assembly’s IGF which will lead to the transformation of the district.

He has therefore called on the people of the district to begin raising birds towards the opening and sustenance of factory.