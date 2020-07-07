Zebilla: Registration Kick Start After Court Restrains EC From Changing Registration Date

Registration has commenced at the various registration polling centres in Zebilla constituency of the Upper East Region as ordered by a High Court in Bolgatanga.

This was after seven members of some communities sued the Upper East rep of the Electoral Commission over the change of registration date for 13 communities.

The applicants' counsel, lawyer John Akparibo Ndebugre prayed the court to retrain EC which was seeking to change the date which was scheduled from 30th June to 5th July, 2020.

The court ordered the EC to maintain the old date and therefore cannot change to 1 to 6 August, 2020 which is usually the month of heavy rainfalls.

Touring the various registration centres to make sure the high court order was enforced, lawyer John Akparibo Ndebugre, visited Timonde primary school, Goriga, Timonde Market square, Timonde Guure, Biringu and komaka areas.

He expressed satisfaction to the court order for enforcing the people's right and further commend the Commission for complying with the court order.

During his tour, Lawyer Ndebugre was however, unhappy with the non-adherence to the social distancing, calling on the Commission and political parties to as a matter of urgency supply furniture to the various polling centres to help minimize the crowding.

He noted the process was quite slow and that as at 10:30 am at Timonde primary school yesterday, only 10 people were successfully registered. Meanwhile, over 600 registrants are expected to be registered at the end of the exercise and that still gives credence to the action he took to compel the electoral commission to do the process.

Lawyer John Akparibo Ndebugre finally registered for his voter ID card at the Timonde market square to enable him vote come 2020 general elections.

Hon. Anyagba Isaac Abugri, Assemblymember for Timonde electoral area and one of the applicants who sued the EC rep said, they were very happy over the court ruling.

He has called on members of his electoral area to observe the protocol directives as they troop in to register for the new voter ID.