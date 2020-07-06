My Running Mate Is God-Fearing, Distinguished Scholar, Conscientious Public Servant – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as a “God-fearing”, “distinguished scholar”, “a conscientious public servant” and “a role model.”

The National Executive Committee of the NDC, unanimously endorsed Mr Mahama’s nomination of Professor Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the December 2020 election on Monday, 6 July 2020.

Mr Mahama later said on Facebook that Professor Opoku-Agyemang, who happened to be his Minister of Education during his presidency, is “God-fearing”, “a distinguished scholar”, “a conscientious public servant” and “a role model.

She is the first woman chosen by the NDC as a running mate.

---classfmonline