NDC Running Mate: Mahama Has Chosen 'Big Big Grammar' Over Economic Development---Razak Opoku

Finally John Mahama has chosen Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, a grammar lecturer to partner him for the 2020 General Elections.

Indeed the Bawumia factor has forced Mahama to boycott economic discussions ahead of the 2020 elections.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has no economic background and experience, she is only good at grammar considering her background in the English language.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang lacks the Competencies to discuss matters of the economy and definitely she would be unable to chair the Government's Economic Management if unlikely NDC is elected.

Mahama-Jane ticket is very empty, hopeless, and uninteresting to the Ghanaian electorates.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, as VC failed to transform the University of Cape Coast.

NPP is very grateful to John Mahama for choosing another Incompetent fellow who failed to even pay research and book allowance to her fellow lecturers.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang lacks charisma and has no Political experience to match the brilliant Dr. Bawumia.

Post Covid-19 would be about Economic development, not grammatical development, hence Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman is uninspiring.

Regardless of her incompetence, we would not treat her with kid gloves just because she is a woman.

Corrupt Mahama has gone for Incompetent Jane, a woman without Compassion for Free SHS Policy.

....Signed....

Razak Kojo Opoku

CVM Founder And President)