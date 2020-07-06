Yagbonwura Warns NPP, NDC Over Voter Registration Tension

The Overlord of the Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa I, has called both the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Damongo constituency to order.

There is currently tension in the Damongo constituency between the NPP and NDC over the busing of people to register for the new voter’s ID card in the area.

The situation resulted in a physical fight between supporters of the NPP and NDC in the Damongo constituency.

The Yagbonwura summoned both party's at his palace in Damongo and expressed his displeasure over the tension brewing in the constituency over the registration exercise.

He ordered them to ensure that the peace in Gonjaland is sustained during and after the December 7 general election.

Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa I, instructed the NPP and NDC to engage themselves to find lasting solutions to the brewing tension in Damongo.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah who was at the Yagbonwura palace told DGN Online that REGSEC will ensure that they meet both party's to ensure that there's peace in the area.

'Any party that has issues with anybody who comes to the registration centres should just pick up a challenge form and fill and submit to officials of the EC instead of using violence to resolve such issues.”

He, however, warned that REGSEC will deal severely with anybody who attempts to disrupt the peace in Damongo.

The Damongo constituency parliamentary candidate for the NDC, Mr Adam Mutawakilu, accused the ruling NPP of busing foreigners to register in the constituency.

“The NDC in Damongo constituency will resist any attempt by any political party to bus any foreigners to register here .”

The Savannah Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sulemana Iddrisu denied the allegation by the NDC that the NPP is busing people to come and register in the constituency.

“The NDC allegation is propaganda, can they identify all natives of Damongo, if they suspect any person all they need to do is pick up a challenge form from EC and fill and leave the rest of the work to the EC and the police .”

---Daily Guide