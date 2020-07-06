Covid-19: Sefwi-Bodi District Records First Three Cases

The Sefwi- Bodi District in the Western North Region has had it first share of covid-19 with three cases being recorded in the area.

The District's recording brings to a total of 157 confirmed cases recorded in the Western North Region, with 76 active cases and 82 recovered and discharged cases.

This was contained in a report by the Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHMC) and signed by Dr Marion Okorh-Owusu, the Regional Health Director.

On the active cases, Dr Okorh-Owusu said, Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality has 41 cases, Aowin Municipality 12, Sefwi-Waiwso Municipality 16, Bodi District three, with Juabeso and Suaman Districts recording two cases each.

According to Dr Okorh-Owusu, the new cases recorded in Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality were through contact tracing.

She encouraged residents to support the "COVID-19 Police" launched by the Regional Health Directorate and join in the education of individuals at public places and also help enforce the safety protocols so as to help manage and stop the spread of the virus.

She said the Western North Regional Coordinating Council (WNRCC) had made the wearing of nose masks compulsory and advised residents to comply with the directives by wearing nose masks when leaving their homes.

Dr Okorh-Owusu tasked the police and transport operators to enforce the wearing of nose masks especially at market places and lorry stations.

She said the fight against COVID -19 could only materialized when Ghanaians strictly adhere to all accepted protocols such as frequent use of alcohol based hand sanitizer, observing social and physical distancing, avoiding over crowded places and wearing of nose masks.

---GNA