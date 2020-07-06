Hon. Ato Cudjoe Organizes Free Eye Screening For Residents Of Ekumfi Otuam Electoral Area

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ekumfi Constituency, Hon. Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe has organized a Free Eyes Screening for over 630 people relieving them of their financial burden

The people were drawn from Ekumfi Otuam, Kontakore, Etibadu and other communities in the Ekumfi Otuam Electoral Area

They were screened for plerygium, cataract, reflective errors, glaucoma, allergic conjunctivitis and other eyes related diseases

Over 400 eye drops and 500 sunglasses running into thousands of Ghana Cedis were given free of charge after they went through the screening

Dr. Christian Appiah-Eduenu, a Senior Optometrist at Aped Eye Care Center at Mankessim in the Mfantsiman Municipality of the Central Region assisted by an Optician and three nurses conducted the screening.

The patients who were between the ages of Four (4) and Eighty- two (82) years commended Hon. Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe for the exercise

Parents of a Four (4) year old child (name withheld) who could not control their happiness expressed their appreciation to Hon. Ato Cudjoe for relieving them of what they described as 'Financial Burden'

" Our child's eyes sickness became a big financial burden to us, we never anticipated that God was going to give a 'financial saviour today's screening is a great relief to us.

The entire family is grateful to our Member of Parliament for this God-sent exercise. It is unprecedented.

Hon. Ato Cudjoe has shown heavenly love to our child, people of Ekumfi Otuam and its surrounding areas"

Dr. Appiah-Eduenu advised Ghanaians to check their eyes regularly or at least once in a year.

According to him, it was only through regular eyes screening that could prevent blindness cautioning that most blinding eye conditions usually do not show or present symptoms at its early stages

Later in an interview with newsmen, Hon. Fransis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe, who is also the Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Acquaculture Development noted that healthy wellbeing of his constituents was his major priority

" A Healthy people make a Wealthy Nation. If my constituents are healthy, they would contribute their quota towards the development of Ekumfi and Ghana as a whole"

He hinted that plans were far advanced for such exercises to be conducted for people with other health complications in the constituency

"While concentrating on Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to pay attention to other health conditions affecting the people

Ekumfi constituency is made up of mainly Farmers and Fishermen who use a lot of energy in their daily activities

While ensuring infrastructure growth and development, it is my duty to ensure my constituents are also healthy and safe" Hon. Ato Cudjoe concluded.