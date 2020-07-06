Covid-19: Malawi Vice-President And Wife Test Negative After Secretary Died

Malawi’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima and his wife Mary have both tested negative for coronavirus days after his personal secretary died from the virus.

Mr Chilima made the announcement on Monday as the inauguration ceremony took place in the capital, Lilongwe.

President Lazarus Chakwera over the weekend said coronavirus was spreading fast in the country.

Mr Chilima said the surge in cases was “alarming and frightening”.

He urged people to do tests tweeting that together with his wife they would repeat the tests in two weeks.

---BBC