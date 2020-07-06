Etse Sikanku Interviews First Ghanaian American Candidate For Congress [Video]

Listen to article

Kojo Asamoa-Caesar, the first Ghanaian American nominee for the US Congress has granted his first interview to a Ghanaian personality from his native home of Ghana.

Etse Sikanku, Head of the Center for Public Discourse Analysis (CPDA) spoke with Mr. Asamoa-Caesar on Saturday, July 4 at 1 pm.

Mr. Asamoa-Caesar is running as the Democratic nominee for Oklahoma's first Congressional District.

Asamoa-Caesar won a primary election on July 1 against fellow Democrat Mark Keeter in order to advance to the November 3 general elections.

His opponent in that contest will be incumbent.

In the interview, the trailblazing candidate said he picked up the values of kindness and togetherness during his formative years in Ghana and these ideals have influenced his life personally and as a politician.

This is a historic achievement for several reasons.

First, Asamoa-Caesar is the black candidate from his district, the first Congressional District of Oklahoma to be nominated for a Congressional race.

He is also the youngest candidate from his district.

Another significant thing about his nomination is that he becomes the first Ghanaian American nominee for the United States Congress, a feat which has resonated across the media and public space in America, Ghana and the world. Kojo's election is seen as a trailblazing achievement which could inspire many other African-Americans and the black community across the world.

In a period of racial conflict across the United States of America, Kojo's election is a bright spot. Asamoa-Caesar is the son of Ghanaian immigrants. His mum worked as a certified nursing assistant while his dad took up a career as a taxi driver.

He attended Old Dominion University in the United States where he was elected student body president and went on to study law at the College of William and Mary, the oldest law school in the United States.

He took up a career in teaching and community service after law school.

Etse Sikanku's Center for Public Discourse Analysis seeks to offer in-depth analysis and engaging conversations on various topical issues nationally and globally.

Campaign Analysis Center is one of the CPDA's flagship programs which offer analytical insights into political campaigns in the United States, Ghana and across the world in order to elevate public discourse.

The interview, which was Kojo's first interview with any Ghanaian personality from his native home, Ghana caught on with many Ghanaians and Africans.

Just like Barack Obama's election resonated with many blacks across the world, Kojo's nomination is sure to spark interest in Ghana, Africa, the African-American community and across the world.

A Youtube version of the interview can be found here: