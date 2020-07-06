COVID-19: Tain DCE Takes Sensitization To Rural Communities

The Tain District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh is embarking on community sensitization and education on the COVID-19 in rural communities in the District in other to mitigate the effects of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the District and the Country at large.

According to the DCE, some of these communities in the District do not have access to television and radio and therefore are not abreast of the massive education going on in the media about the pandemic so there is the need to take the education there and speak to them as well.

She said those in rural communities needed to get the right information on the disease and what was required of them to stay safe from contracting and spreading the virus in their communities.

Speaking separately at the various communities, the District Chief Executive outlined the safety protocols put in place by the government and the Ghana Health Service and urged them to adhere to the preventive protocols to prevent themselves and families from getting infected with the disease.

Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh said, although the District is yet to record any case, they are leaving no stone unturned and called on all to get involved in the fight against the deadly canker.

She called on the community members to regularly wash their hands with soap under running water, wear nose masks, and maintain social distancing to stay safe.

The campaign took the DCE and her entourage to Munamunaso, Attakrom, Abekwai No.1, Papakyea, Abekwai No.2, Hiamankyene, and Kwaekeseim communities in the district. Face masks and hand sanitizers were also distributed to the residents of these communities by the District Chief Executive.