Voter Registration: Three Grabbed For Registering Non-Ghanaians In Weija

Three persons are in the grips of the Weija Divisional Police Command for registering foreign nationals in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

The three were caught in the act around 8pm on Sunday, registering the foreign nationals at the GiCEL estate in the Weija Gbawe Municipality.

Items found on the three individuals include NIA, guarantor and online voter registration forms.

Deputy Operations officer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Weija Gbawe constituency, Alicia Ofori Attah told Citi News over eighty people, mostly women were also spotted in the queue waiting for their turn to get registered.

“We were doing our normal monitoring around 6.oclock when we received a call that some people were being registered in a house so we should come. An informant gave us that information. So my team moved to that area and lo and behold there were about 80 people, most of them were women and three gentlemen involved in the registration process. They managed to register eight people.

“We started screaming when we saw guarantor and NIA forms. They ran away but I quickly called the Weija District Commander and he gave us the patrol team. They picked the three gentlemen and they are now at the police station. They [those being registered] were non Ghanaians and I suspect EC officials were behind this.”

Similar offence

Similar incidents of non-Ghanaians attempting to register in the ongoing exercise have been recorded.

Security officers in the Upper East Region recently arrested a Togoles e man who attempted acquiring a voters' ID card.

The suspect, who was identified as Bouguiligue Kouassi Kampe, was picked up at the Bimpelle Primary School registration centre at Woriyanga at the Tempane District upon a tip-off.

Voters’ registration exercise

The Electoral Commission is currently registering voters ahead of the 2020 polls.

The exercise which started on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 enters its second phase today.

This phase will run till Saturday, July 11, 2020, at each of the five registration centres across 6,788 clusters nationwide.

---citinewsroom