School Reopening: Prestea Huni-valley MP Donates PPEs To Education Directorate

As part of her numerous efforts to ensure the utmost safety of residents amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley Constituency, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, on Friday, July 3, presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Prestea Huni-valley education Directorate.

This is to augment government's contribution to protecting teachers and final year students being admitted back into the various schools within the constituency for their exit examinations.

The items included non-contact infrared thermometer guns, nose masks, Veronica buckets, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers and tissue papers.

Presenting the items to the education directorate for onward distribution to schools, the MP noted that, government is committed to ensuring the safety of teachers and students as it reopens schools across the country to prepare final year students sit for their final exams hence the need to ensure that, each student, teacher, non-teaching staff and schools are provided with adequate PPEs.

The MP who doubles as minister for tourism, arts and culture reiterated a number of proactive measures the government had put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

She promised that, the government is doing all within its power to ensure the pandemic is controlled to guarantee public safety and protection of lives but it would depend on Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the protocols.

The minister tasked management and staff to enforce and ensure students abide by the laid down protocols by wearing of nose mask, practising social distancing, washing of hands regularly with soap under running water, the use of hand sanitizers, avoiding handshakes in other to provide a safe environment for studies and successful graduation.

The Municipal Director of Education, Madam Mary Vida Kwofie received the items on behalf of the Education Directorate and expressed gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture and promised to use them for the planned purpose.

Investment In Education

The legislator who is seeking to be re-elected in the upcoming general elections slated for December 7 this year, believes Education remains one of the most important investments a community can make in its people and its future.

Her prioritization of education, in the constituency, since she became MP has led to remarkable investments in the sector.

She has seen to the provision of quality and accessible educational infrastructures, logistics and financial support to constituents.

These included the construction of ultramodern classroom blocks across the constituency and donation of dual and mono desks to increase the number of intake of students and improve access to education from the early stages to the tertiary levels.

Rehabilitation of science laboratory at St. Augustine's senior high school in Bogoso.

Provision of scholarship and financial support to over 100 tertiary students as part of her support to the development of education.

Other investments include donation of 8 motorbikes to aid in monitoring of the progress of education related activities.

Donation of new desktop computers to education directorate.

The MP organised free extra classes for students and also provided Mathematical sets to all BECE candidates.

She has donated books to the Aboso library to aid learning process and improve literacy among students after she had lobbied with Gold Fields Ghana Limited to renovate the library to a modern one.