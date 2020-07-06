ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Tithe Collection Is To Be Declared As Illegal...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.07.2020 Health

Covid-19: Nigeria Records 544 New Cases

Covid-19: Nigeria Records 544 New Cases
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Nigeria has recorded some 544 new cases of coronavirus as of July 5.

The new cases have pushed Nigeria’s tally to 28,711 confirmed cases.

A total of 11,665 persons have been discharged, with deaths standing at 645 as of July 5, this year.

Breakdown of new cases:

Lagos-199

Ebonyi-65

Oyo-47

Ondo-46

Ogun-31

Edo-30

FCT-28

Katsina-25

Plateau-15

Bayelsa-11

Kaduna-10

Adamawa-10

Akwa Ibom-8

Gombe-7

Kano-4

Taraba-3

Rivers-2

Abia-2

Ekiti-1

---

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Confusion Hits NDC Over Mahama's Running Mate Choice
3 minutes ago

Parents Storm Accra Girls SHS After COVID-19 Infections
25 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line