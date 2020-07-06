Covid-19: Nigeria Records 544 New Cases LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Nigeria has recorded some 544 new cases of coronavirus as of July 5. The new cases have pushed Nigeria’s tally to 28,711 confirmed cases. A total of 11,665 persons have been discharged, with deaths standing at 645 as of July 5, this year. Breakdown of new cases:Lagos-199Ebonyi-65Oyo-47Ondo-46Ogun-31Edo-30FCT-28Katsina-25Plateau-15Bayelsa-11Kaduna-10Adamawa-10Akwa Ibom-8Gombe-7Kano-4Taraba-3Rivers-2Abia-2Ekiti-1--- CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemicNigeria
Covid-19: Nigeria Records 544 New Cases
Nigeria has recorded some 544 new cases of coronavirus as of July 5.
The new cases have pushed Nigeria’s tally to 28,711 confirmed cases.
A total of 11,665 persons have been discharged, with deaths standing at 645 as of July 5, this year.
Breakdown of new cases:
Lagos-199
Ebonyi-65
Oyo-47
Ondo-46
Ogun-31
Edo-30
FCT-28
Katsina-25
Plateau-15
Bayelsa-11
Kaduna-10
Adamawa-10
Akwa Ibom-8
Gombe-7
Kano-4
Taraba-3
Rivers-2
Abia-2
Ekiti-1
