Covid-19: Nigeria Records 544 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded some 544 new cases of coronavirus as of July 5.

The new cases have pushed Nigeria’s tally to 28,711 confirmed cases.

A total of 11,665 persons have been discharged, with deaths standing at 645 as of July 5, this year.

Breakdown of new cases:

Lagos-199

Ebonyi-65

Oyo-47

Ondo-46

Ogun-31

Edo-30

FCT-28

Katsina-25

Plateau-15

Bayelsa-11

Kaduna-10

Adamawa-10

Akwa Ibom-8

Gombe-7

Kano-4

Taraba-3

Rivers-2

Abia-2

Ekiti-1

