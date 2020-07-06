Kpetoe: Release Suspected Togolese Nationals Over Voter Registration Concerns

Residents of Kpetoe in the Agortime Ziope District of the Volta Region on Sunday, July 5, massed up at the District Police Head Quarters over the arrest of some persons suspected to be Togolese nationals.

The suspects numbering 12, were arrested and detained by the police on the evening of Sunday, July 5, 2020.

This was after their bus was stopped by some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over claims, they had allegedly entered Ghana illegally to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The suspects, mostly aged also included a visually impaired and another physically challenged person.

Citi News’ Volta Regional Correspondent, Benjamin Aklama who witnessed the incident reported that the Community leaders had a tough time calming tempers as the youth were pelting stones at the officers at the police station.

—citinewsroom