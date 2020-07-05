“Still Trust In God" — Christians Encouraged

Reverend Mrs Christa Osei-Mensah of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International has encouraged citizens not to shrink in fear of the Covid-19 pandemic, but rather, keep trusting in God amidst the difficult times.

She said the best antidote to fear was total reliance and meditation on God's word, which was able to produce unfailing hope in the face of uncertainties.

Rev Osei-Mensah gave these words of encouragement over the weekend during the Church's maiden service since the ban on religious activities was lifted.

Speaking on the theme: “Trusting God in Difficult Times”, she quoted from the scriptures saying, “This is my command—be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

She said even those in the Public Health and other health or science related fields were amazed at the rate at which the virus was spreading, as such, it was normal for those outside these disciplines to be more perturbed.

“Also, a lot of misinformation has been circulated about the pandemic, hence the heightened despair amongst citizens, but no one has ever solved any problem through worry. I am confident of one thing-this too shall pass,” she added.

The handmaiden of God told the congregation that they should make it a habit of making positive declarations every morning before they set out to attend to matters of the day.

She said such an exercise would train their minds to think positively and increase their faith in God.

“Always encourage yourself in the Lord. Be positive-minded. Every morning declare from Psalm 27:1 and say, 'The Lord is my light and my salvation— whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life— of whom shall I be afraid?”.

“In times of difficulties, who and what do you trust? Some trust in chariots, riches and other avenues but for us, we know that the Name of the Lord is a strong tower. The righteous run to it and are safe”.

However, she cautioned that it was unwise to neglect the safety protocols outlined by the World Health Organization and Ghana's Ministry of Health since they were also necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.

These protocols include; the regular washing of hands with soap under running water, use of hand sanitizers, nose masks, social distancing.

The service ended with a time of intercession for the nation, asking God to heal all those infected by the virus, and restore normalcy in the affairs of men.

—GNA