Kroll Deal: Acting Auditor-General Satisfies Osafo-Marfo’s Documents

The new acting Auditor-General (A-G), Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu who took over after President Akufo-Addo euphemistically kicked out the Auditor General Yaw Domelevo says he is satisfied with documents submitted by Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo in the ongoing court battle over the $1million Kroll contract contrary to his boss long-held claims.

The acting A-G in a document sighted by Starrfm.com.gh said “We wish to state that we are satisfied with the processes and therefore propose that the lawyers inform the Supreme Court accordingly to enable both parties go back to the High Court to continue with the proceedings in that court”.

The development comes days after the substantive Auditor General was directed to proceed on accumulated leave by President Akufo-Addo.

The Senior Minister

The Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo and four other officials from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, initiated a court action against the Auditor General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo to clear their names in relation to what is said to be breaches of the Public Procurement Act (PPA) that resulted in their payment of US$1 million to an international private audit firm, Kroll and Associates.

The Auditor-General

The Auditor-General has concluded that Kroll was paid for no work done, following what he said was the persistent failure of the Senior Minister to provide proof of actual work done. It is the recommendation of the Auditor General that the payment of the US$1million to Kroll and Associates, which the government, through the Ministry of Finance paid be disallowed.

Mr. Domlevo has surcharged the Senior Minister, Mr Osafo Marfo and the four other officials from the Ministry of Finance.

Substantive Case

On the substantive case of the appeal by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo and four other against the surcharge of the Auditor General, the Court indicated that it will rather wait to determine the contempt application before it turns its attention to the main case. Lawyer for the Auditor General, Thaddeus Sory, after an initial reservation on the decision of the Court to hold on with the hearing of the substantive case got unto the same page with the Court.

---starrfmonline